ALTON, IL – The Riverbender.Com Community Center is planning a Middle School Dance and Open Mic Night February 12 from 7 to 10 p.m.

The party will feature a DJ and dancing on the main level, with an Open Mic Night session in the "Underground Room" in the basement. Bands or individuals must register in advance to schedule their "open mic" time by calling (618)465-9850, ext. 212 or email michelle@riverbender.com.

Admission is $5 for members and $8 for non-members. To arrange to purchase a membership card prior to this dance and avoid the long lines, please call (618)465-9850, ext. 212. The Riverbender.com Community Center is located at 200 W. 3rd Street in downtown Alton. For more information on the Center visit the website at: www.riverbender.com/communitycenter.

