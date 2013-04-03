Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is excited to offer a very fun night for moms and sons this spring. The Mom & Son Spring Swing will be on Friday, April 26 from 6-8:30pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052. The 1st annual dance, held in April 2012, was a success with over 50 couples attending. This year the night will be filled with special memories that include dinner, dessert, music, dancing and activities.

The event is for boys 3-12 years old and their moms, stepmoms, grandmas or guardians. Feel free to dress casual or go all out for this special event. A photo of each couple will be taken and ready for pick-up the following Thursday at the Susnig Center. Feel free to bring your camera for snap shots of the special evening.

This memorable night is all inclusive for $15 per person. For those moms that are extra special and blessed with multiple sons between the age of 3-12, all are welcome for the per person fee. Hurry and register soon because there is a limit to the number of people that can attend and the deadline is Friday, April 19 at 3pm!

For more information or to learn how to register, please call the JPRD office at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@gtec.com.

