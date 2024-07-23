GILLESPIE - Dana Carr Skinner, 52, of Gillespie, has announced her candidacy for Macoupin County Circuit Clerk. She will be on the November 5, 2024 General Election ballot. Dana, a lifelong Macoupin County resident was born and raised in Wilsonville by her parents, Barb and Van Baker.

She graduated from Gillespie High School in 1990 and attended SIUE before starting her family. She has raised 8 children all of whom graduated college or attended trade school. Dana is married to Todd Skinner. Dana is currently a public servant, serving the people of Illinois as a paralegal.

Article continues after sponsor message

She has over 25 years of legal experience with 15 of those years being directly in the courtroom. She has worked in law firms that practiced in all areas of the law from probate, family, civil, traffic, criminal and real estate.

After working several years in the legal field, Dana went back to college and obtained a paralegal degree. Dana is running for Circuit Clerk because, “It is time for me give back to my community and the residents of Macoupin County. Lee Byots Ross has done an amazing job as our current 2 Circuit Clerk and I want to continue the work that she has accomplished. My adult life has been focused on my family and my children, and they are now grown. My focus now, would be to demonstrate to the residents of Macoupin County that I can and will do an excellent job as Circuit Clerk,” Dana said.

The Circuit Clerk is responsible for establishing, maintaining and keeping all records of the court, as well as several administrative, financial and public services. “There are employees in the office now that have worked there a number of years, and I will be committed to them and their opinions, as well as the people the Macoupin County. I will learn from the current employees if I am elected in November and I believe that I have the experience, the knowledge and the work ethic that would make me an asset to the Circuit Clerks Office’s team,” Dana said.

More like this: