ALTON - Following certification of the ballot for the upcoming consolidated election by the Madison County Clerk, Dan Herkert is formally announcing his campaign for Alton City Clerk.

“A few months ago, it came to my attention that long-time City Clerk Mary Boulds would not be seeking re-election this year,” said Dan Herkert. “After talking with close family and friends, I made the decision to become a candidate for City Clerk in the April 2021 consolidated election and, with the help of some great volunteers, began circulating petitions to appear on the ballot, which I subsequently filed during the filing period in December.”

“Having worked in both the private and public sectors, I bring a wide-range of experience to this campaign,” continued Herkert. “My professional career has allowed me the opportunity to work with a diverse group of stakeholders to build consensus around various causes and projects, and I’ll use those experiences to work with other elected officials and the public to make government more effective and efficient.”

“In my view, public service is a calling, not a career move,” said Dan Herkert. “It’s about working together to build a stronger future for our community and having a government that’s responsive to the needs of the public.”

“If elected City Clerk, I will focus on increasing government transparency, technology upgrades to make city government more accessible to residents, civic engagement to connect residents with their government, and continuing the office’s tradition of professional, dedicated public service,” stated Herkert.

“I look forward to introducing myself to voters over the next few weeks and hearing their thoughts on how we can make city government more responsive to their needs,” said Herkert. “In the meantime, I urge folks to visit my website at www.DanHerkert.com and find the campaign on Facebook at www.facebook.com/FriendsOfDanHerkert to learn more about me and my campaign.”

About Dan Herkert

Dan Herkert learned the value of hard work at a young age, going to work at his father’s small sawmill the summer he turned eight years old. He worked at that sawmill through college, ultimately managing the business and running its day-to-day operations.

Following graduation from the University of Illinois at Springfield with a bachelor’s degree in Political Studies focused on state and local government, Dan worked throughout Illinois and in other states for various candidates and causes. That experience allowed him to work with different cultures, people, and viewpoints to build consensus and solve problems.

After those travels, Dan returned to Madison County and began working as a communications consultant where he has served in multiple roles for private sector companies, political candidates, and government officials.

In 2013, Dan joined Alton Mayor Brant Walker’s staff where he served for nearly two and a half years as Chief of Staff and City Council Coordinator. During that time, he also served as a Deputy Freedom of Information Act and Deputy Open Meetings Act Officer while being the city staff person assigned to work directly with the Alton Amphitheater Commission.

After working in city government, Dan returned to the private sector and focused his consulting work on marketing, communications, and government relations for various clients, which he continues today.

Dan’s work has provided him valuable experience in management, communications, and budgeting. He has managed up to 30 staff and volunteers at one time, acted as a public spokesperson for various clients, developed and managed budgets ranging from $250,000 to $1,000,000, and has extensive experience with Illinois Open Records Laws and the Illinois Open Meetings Act.

Since 2017, Dan has served as a member of the Alton Amphitheater Commission, acting as its Treasurer. In that time, he has collaborated with other Commissioners and the City of Alton to increase entertainment on Alton’s riverfront while contributing to the production of events such as the Alton Food Truck Festival, Alton Expo, and concerts including The Steve Miller Band, Nelly, and The Beach Boys.

Dan is the son of Paul T. “Snow” Herkert, a small business owner and the retired President of Alton Painter’s Local #471, and Kathy Herkert, a homemaker who has battled MS for nearly 40 years.

In his free time, Dan enjoys St. Louis Cardinals baseball, St. Louis Blues hockey, reading, and playing golf. He is a member of VFW Auxiliary Post 1308, Knights of Columbus Council #4417, and is a former member of the Sons of the American Legion.

