BELLEVILLE - Joint Preliminary Damage Assessment (PDA) teams are set to be in action as they conduct evaluations in the aftermath of severe weather and tornadoes that struck the region earlier this month. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, July 30, 2024, in Winnebago County and St. Clair County.

Local, county, state, and federal PDA teams will be going door-to-door in the hardest-hit areas to verify and validate the damages caused by the severe weather that occurred on July 15 and July 16. This initiative aims to assess the extent of the damage and determine the necessary aid and resources for recovery.

Media personnel interested in covering the event can contact Kevin Sur, Public Information Officer for the Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS), at Kevin.Sur@Illinois.Gov, or FEMA Region 5 External Affairs at FEMA-R5-news-desk@fema.dhs.gov for information on field teams and locations.

The Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS) encourages the media to take this opportunity to witness the collaborative efforts of various agencies working together to support affected communities. Further information can be found at Ready.Illinois.Gov.

Illinois Emergency Management Agency and Office of Homeland Security (IEMA-OHS): Ready.Illinois.Gov

