Dallas Gabriella (Right) and Eden Grace Simpson (Left) were born on June 16, 2015 to Gabriel and Stephanie Simpson of Godfrey, IL. Dallas was born at 1:39pm and weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and was 18 inches long. Eden was born at 1:42pm and weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.

Dallas and Eden have a big sister, Genesis.

Grandparents - Joseph and Gwen (Clark) Roberts of Alton, IL. Rev. Sherry Simpson of Atlanta, GA.

Great Grandparents - Mr. & Mrs. Doyle Clark of Alton, IL. Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Roberts of Reston, VA, Rev. & Mrs. John Simpson of Hannibal, MO.

