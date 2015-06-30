Dallas Gabriella and Eden Grace Simpson
Dallas Gabriella (Right) and Eden Grace Simpson (Left) were born on June 16, 2015 to Gabriel and Stephanie Simpson of Godfrey, IL. Dallas was born at 1:39pm and weighed 6 pounds 1 ounce and was 18 inches long. Eden was born at 1:42pm and weighed 8 pounds 7 ounces and was 20 inches long.
Dallas and Eden have a big sister, Genesis.
Grandparents - Joseph and Gwen (Clark) Roberts of Alton, IL. Rev. Sherry Simpson of Atlanta, GA.
Great Grandparents - Mr. & Mrs. Doyle Clark of Alton, IL. Mr. & Mrs. Joseph Roberts of Reston, VA, Rev. & Mrs. John Simpson of Hannibal, MO.
