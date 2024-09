Dale P Berthoux Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. Name: Dale P Berthoux Hometown: Jerseyville, IL Years of Service: 1967 Killed in Action?: yes Military Branch: Army Rank: Sp4 War(s) During Service: Vietnam Medals of Honors Earned: Purple Heart Message: Dale enlisted in the Army at age 35 to show his patriotism. Submitted by: Janet Schroeder Print Version Submit your Tribute