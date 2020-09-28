EDWARDSVILLE - Local 1899 of the United Steelworkers Executive Board recently voted to endorse Bob Daiber for Madison County Board Chairman. The Executive Board issued stated, “Madison County needs leaders who believe in worker training and safety, infrastructure, and manufacturing. Each candidate we endorse has a record of fighting for working families, for Union workers’ rights, and for jobs that pay a family-sustaining wage. Moreover, each will bring to county government transparency and experience.”

“I am honored to receive the endorsement of Local 1899,” said Bob Daiber. “This endorsement further represents the trust I have built with the working men and women of this region during my career as an elected official. I understand the importance of U.S. Steel in this county and the employment it provides to many of our residents. As Chairman, I will work to continue strong relationships with the United Steelworkers.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Bob Daiber has been known throughout his career as an advocate for organized labor and has also received significant labor endorsements from the 12th District COPE AFL-CIO, Southwestern Illinois Central Labor Council PAC, St. Louis/Kansas City Carpenters Regional Council, International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local 309, and Fire Fighters Locals 4531 Troy-Maryville, Local 2625 Collinsville, Local 1255 Alton, and Local 253 Granite City.



More like this: