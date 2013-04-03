ALTON, IL – The Riverbend Daffodils for Relay committee recently completed a successful sale that raised close to $2,500. The money goes to Alton Memorial Hospital’s team in this year’s American Cancer Society Relay For Life Riverbend.

The successful campaign was the result of corporate and individual giving. “Daffodils were purchased by numerous businesses, including hospitals, car dealerships, restaurants, physicians, auto body shops, law firms, mortuaries, home health agencies and others,” said Judy Roth, a parish nurse at AMH and chair of the committee. “The daffodils were shared with patrons and employees. AMH donated to the cause by providing daffodils to patients in BJC Hospice and those in treatment at the hospital’s Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center.”

Many individuals purchased bouquets on “Cash & Carry” day at AMH. Some purchased flowers for themselves or to share with others, and some were bought just to support the cause.

“Many of the volunteers have had experience with the disease, either themselves or through a friend or family member, and would like to see a cure in their lifetime,” Roth said. “We would like to thank everyone for joining us in the fight to beat cancer.”

