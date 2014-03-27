ALTON, IL – The Alton Memorial Hospital Daffodils for Help & Hope Committee had another successful campaign this year, raising more than $2,800.

“We have been selling daffodils since 2002, first for the American Cancer Society and then for our own Relay for Life teams,” said Judy Roth, parish nurse at AMH and chair of the committee. “In an effort to assist our own patients in the Cancer Care Center (radiation oncology), the Infusion Center and BJC Hospice of Alton, the decision was made to make the 2014 Daffodils for Help & Hope campaign proceeds benefit the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation – Extra Mile Fund.

“The Extra Mile Fund provides gas cards to cancer patients who are having trouble getting to and from treatments and/or to their oncologist appointments. They will also provide dollars to replenish supplies to the ‘Look Good Feel Better’ campaign and other cancer care patient support services.”

Roth said that many local businesses, organizations and individuals were extremely generous in their support of the daffodil campaign.

“I want to thank those businesses and organizations, as well as the many staff and volunteers at the hospital who helped make this year’s campaign another success,” Roth said. “We have a dedicated group of volunteers who enjoy working on this fund raiser for help and hope in the fight against cancer. Everyone enjoys daffodils as the harbingers of spring, especially after the winter we had, and our cancer patients especially look forward to them. Daffodils are the first flower of spring and a symbol of hope, representing the promise of a world free from cancer.”

Alton Memorial Hospital staff and volunteers sold daffodils in the lobby for two days recently to raise money for cancer patient services. Volunteers included, left to right, Judy Roth, Sally Manush, Virginia Ilch and Mary Bayer.

