ALTON, IL – Help paint the town yellow and provide support for oncology patients at Alton Memorial Hospital. Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation will again sell bunches of daffodils in March to benefit its Extra Mile Fund.

The products available this year will be the popular bouquet of 10 daffodils for $10 or a bunch of 10 daffodils in a vase for $15. Businesses or individuals can also purchase daffodils in quantity at a savings. A case (50 bunches of 10) costs $400 and a half case (25 bunches of 10) is $200. Orders that include a case or half case will be delivered.

Checks should be made out to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. The deadline for advance orders is Friday, March 8. For more information or to pre-order daffodils, contact Jeanne Truckey at 618-433-6047.

“Cash & Carry Day” at AMH will be from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. Tuesday, March 19, in the AMH Beeby Wing lobby.

The Extra Mile Fund provides needs to oncology patients such as gas cards for those who need to travel each day for radiation treatments, for example.

Volunteers will assemble daffodils in vases and wrap bunches of daffodils for distribution to patients and staff at the AMH Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center.

