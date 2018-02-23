ALTON - Alton Memorial Hospital will sell daffodils again this spring. The proceeds from the campaign will go to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation’s Extra Mile Fund, which provides services to oncology patients at AMH.

The products available this year will be the popular bouquet of 10 daffodils for $10 or a bunch of 10 daffodils in a vase for $15. Businesses or individuals can also purchase daffodils in quantity at a savings. A case (50 bunches of 10) costs $400 and a half case (25 bunches of 10) is $200.

Checks should be made out to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. The deadline for advance orders is Friday, March 9.

“Cash & Carry Day” at AMH will be from 9 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 20, in the AMH Beeby Wing lobby. For more information or to pre-order daffodils, contact Jeanne Truckey at 618-433-6047.

The Extra Mile Fund provides needs to oncology patients such as gas cards for those who need to travel each day for radiation treatments, for example.

Volunteers will assemble daffodils in vases and wrap bunches of daffodils for distribution to patients and staff at the AMH Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center.

AMH appreciates the help of Dick’s Flowers in the campaign.

