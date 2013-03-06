The Riverbend Daffodils for Relay committee will again sell daffodils this spring as part of its fight against cancer.

The American Cancer Society no longer has its National Daffodil Days campaign. However, the local committee is continuing the sale as “Daffodils for Relay,” as in the American Cancer Society’s Relay for Life.

“We have a dedicated group of volunteers who enjoy working on this fund raiser for the American Cancer Society,” said Judy Roth, a parish nurse at Alton Memorial Hospital and chair of the Daffodils for Relay committee. “Everyone enjoys these harbingers of spring and our cancer patients especially look forward to them. The proceeds from local daffodil sales will benefit local cancer fund raisers.”

Sales will benefit local ACS Relay for Life events, while Cope Plastics will be doing its campaign as a fundraiser for its Komen Race for the Cure team.

Daffodils are the first flower of spring and a symbol of hope, representing the promise of a world free from cancer. Volunteers will again assemble daffodils in vases, previously called Gifts of Hope and now called Bouquets for Life. Alton Memorial Hospital will provide daffodils for patients and staff. The flowers will be distributed to cancer patients in the Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center as well as BJC Hospice of Alton.

“Cash & Carry Days” at AMH will be from noon until 4:30 p.m. Monday, March 18, and from 7:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 19. The products available this year will be the popular bouquet of 10 daffodils for $10 or a bunch of 10 daffodils in a vase for $15. Additionally, Boyd’s Daffodil Bears can be purchased on-line through www.skylinegifts.com.

Businesses or individuals can purchase daffodils in quantity at a savings. A case of 50 bunches (10 flowers per bunch) costs $400 and a half case is $200. Previously, the cost was $500 for a case and $250 for a half case.

Profits from all daffodils sold at Alton Memorial will be donated to the AMH Relay for Life team.

The Daffodils For Relay committee expresses its thanks to Seasons for sharing its refrigerated storage space and for all of its assistance.

For more information, contact Judy Roth at 618-463-7117.

