ALTON – The Alton Memorial Hospital Daffodils for Help & Hope Committee will sell daffodils again this spring. The proceeds from this campaign go to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation’s Extra Mile Fund, which provides services to oncology patients at AMH.

The products available this year will be the popular bouquet of 10 daffodils for $10 or a bunch of 10 daffodils in a vase for $15. Businesses or individuals can also purchase daffodils in quantity at a savings. A case (50 bunches of 10) costs $400 and a half case (25 bunches of 10) is $200.

Checks should be made out to the Alton Memorial Health Services Foundation. The deadline for advance orders is Friday, March 6.

“Cash & Carry Days” at AMH will be from noon until 6:30 p.m. Monday, March 16, and from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 17, in the AMH Connector Lobby. For more information, to pre-order or to volunteer with the Cash & Carry Days, contact Judy Roth at 618-463-7117.

“The daffodils campaign is held to offer help and hope to AMH cancer patients,” said Roth, a parish nurse at AMH and chair of the committee. “For example, patients sometime need gas cards to get to treatments and appointments. That’s what the Foundation’s Extra Mile Fund is designed to do.”

Alton Memorial sales will benefit local patients directly.

“We have a dedicated group of volunteers who enjoy working on this fund raiser for help and hope in the fight against cancer,” said Roth. “Everyone enjoys daffodils as the harbingers of spring, and our cancer patients especially look forward to them. Daffodils are the first flower of spring and a symbol of hope, representing the promise of a world free from cancer.

Volunteers will assemble daffodils in vases & wrap bunches of daffodils for distribution to patients and staff at the AMH Cancer Care Center, Outpatient Cancer and Infusion Center, BJC Hospice of Alton and AMH.

The Daffodils for Help & Hope Committee expresses its thanks to Dick’s Flowers for their assistance.

The Alton Memorial Hospital Daffodils for Help & Hope Committee is again selling the flowers to raise money for cancer patients. Volunteers at last year’s Cash & Carry Days included, left to right, Judy Roth, Sally Manush, Virginia Ilch and Mary Bayer.

