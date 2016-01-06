JERSEYVILLE - Jerseyville Parks and Recreation Department (JPRD) is once again offering a very magical night for dads and daughters to boogie this winter with THREE nights to choose from.

The Daddy & Daughter Valentine Dance will be on Friday, February 12, Saturday, February 13 and Sunday, February 14 from 6-8:30pm at the Susnig Center, located at 401 Mound Street, Jerseyville, IL 62052. Each night will be filled with special memories that will include a dinner buffet catered by Brass Door, dessert, music by a professional DJ, dancing and photo booth. The event is for girls 3 – 12 years old and their dads, stepdads, grandpas or guardians. Feel free to dress casual or get decked out for this special event. Girls will leave the event with a special gift.

Bring a camera for snap shots of the evening. This memorable night is all inclusive for $15 per person. For those dads that are blessed with multiple daughters between the age of 3-12, all are welcome for the per person fee. The event is open to both residents and non-residents. Space is limited each night! Registration is required and must be completed by Thursday, February 4, 2016!

For more information or to learn how to register, please call JPRD at 618.498.2222 or email jerseyvilleparkandrec@jerseyville-il.us.

View the registration form below:

