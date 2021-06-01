EDWARDSVILLE - The winner of the St. Boniface Parish Big-Bona Raffle $75,000 prize was announced Saturday at it is Cynthia Mareing.

Conny Niebrugge won the second-place prize of $2,500 and Patti Schaake the third-place prize.

A Big-Bona Raffle Drawing Celebration was held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, May 29.

"After the second year of canceling Bonifest, St. Boniface Parish has been amazed by the outpouring of support for our Big-Bona Raffle this year," Rev. Jeffrey Goeckner, FV, said. "We wanted to safely celebrate with our community and celebrate the six organizations that will benefit from raffle donations."

Some of the proceeds of the Big-Bona Raffle will include donations to the following organizations:

A Beacon of Light Pregnancy Center

Good Samaritan House

Glen-Ed Pantry

Saint Vincent de Paul Society

Daughters of Isabella

Knights of Columbus Edwardsville

