GODFREY - Cyclists from around the area and beyond gathered at Lewis and Clark Community College Saturday morning for the 33rd annual Bike MS.

Sherry Shadow, Senior Manager of Bike MS, said the program isn’t only one of the largest fundraisers for the MS Society but one of the largest in the country.

“In the country we’re the seventh largest fundraiser,” Shadow said. “In cycling series we’re the largest in the country. We have over 100 rides in the country but this location is in the top ten market.”

This is the third year the ride has been held at Lewis and Clark and Shadow said it has been great.

“The community is very welcoming to us,” she said. “Dr. Dale Chapman and the Mayor Mike McCormick are both very supportive and have engaged the community with us as well.”

Shadow said Bike MS has worked over the course of their three years in Godfrey to improve the 25-, 50-, and 100-mile routes that cyclist can ride.

“Our longest route is 100 miles, so we expand out,” she said. “Our first year was a learning experience, and we take the feed back of cyclists very seriously, so we came back and excelled beyond their expectations. Everyone was very happy with the route last year. There were a few minor tweaks this year but the most part they stayed the same, and they’ll change on day two. We have four routes today and they’ll be totally different tomorrow.”

Bike MS will continue Sunday morning , September 10, at Lewis and Clark Community College and riders can still sign up on site to join in on the ride.

