PONTOON BEACH – A bicyclist was struck by a vehicle while attempting to cross Illinois Route 111 at Engineer Road on Saturday night.

Pontoon Beach Police Department, Long Lake Fire Department, and Mitchell Fire Department responded to the scene. First responders arrived at the scene and, assessing the severity of the injuries called for an Arch Medical Helicopter.

However, before the helicopter could arrive, the decision was made to transport the victim by ground ambulance. Authorities have not released further details on the condition of the cyclist.

In response to the accident, police closed southbound Route 111 at Interstate 270. As of 10:46 p.m., the southbound lanes remained closed.

The Illinois State Police Accident Reconstruction Team has been requested to investigate the incident, aiming to piece together the circumstances that led to the collision. Further updates are expected as the investigation progresses.

