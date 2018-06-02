ALTON - Thousands of cyclists gathered at the Alton Riverfront Amphitheater for the American Diabetes Association’s Tour De Cure Saturday morning to help fight for those suffering from diabetes.

With 10-mile, 30-mile, 62-mile, and 100-mile bike routes, as well as a 5K walk/run, cyclists and runners of all ages, were able to enjoy the scenic route while coming together to make a life without diabetes and all of its burdens a possibility.

Representatives from Tour De Cure said the mission their mission to prevent and cure diabetes and improved the lives of all affected by it wouldn’t be possible if weren’t for the support of sponsors and everyone who came out to ride, run and walk.

For more information on the American Diabetes Association and the Tour De Cure visit www.diabetes.org.

