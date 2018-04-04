ALTON/EDWARDSVILLE - The Cyclery is in the middle of its annual Trek Fest until Sunday, April 8, and it offers some strong opportunities for customers.

Becky Schreiber said the Trek Fest is going on at all three Cyclery locations. The locations are in Alton at 3100 Homer Adams Parkway, in Edwardsville at 2472 Troy Road and at 1225 Thouvenot Lane in Shiloh.

Becky Schreiber of The Cyclery & Fitness Center in Edwardsville, said Trek Fest includes:

All Trek bikes over $299.99 are on sale.

Special financing offers.

20 percent off all Bountrager Accessories (excludes wheels and apparel).

Schreiber believes the Cyclery’s customer service approach is second to none.

“I would say we have the best customer service with a very friendly atmosphere,” she said. “We have our regulars come in and hang out with coffee. Some just moved here and ended up hanging out. When you buy a bike here, you get a lifetime warranty on the frame and a year on parts. We do an annual check or tuneup for free, which would be about $60 each time you come.”

The Cyclery also offers discounts to high school and college athletes on shoes and clothing.

Trek Fest helps the Cyclery and its customers get back into the spring mode and she looks for today through Sunday to be busy with people taking advantage of bargains.

“People are getting a nice discount and we also have financing available for those interesting in purchasing a bike,” she said.

