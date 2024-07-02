EDWARDSVILLE - Madison County Chief Deputy Marcos Pulido on Monday, July 1, 2024, released information about a case that occurred on Friday, June 28, 2024, when the Edwardsville Police Department received a NCMEC (National Center for Missing and Exploited Children) CyberTip via ICAC (Internet Crimes Against Children).

The tip was related to the possible possession and dissemination of child pornography. The tip included information that would indicate the suspect may have not only possessed child pornography, but also may be producing it, the chief deputy said.

The images were not known to NCMEC and appeared to be photographs taken inside someone’s house. The images included an infant, under a year old.

Madison County Sheriff's Office Detectives collaborated with Edwardsville Police Detectives as the investigation continued.

Pulido said late Friday evening, the investigation continued as Madison County Sheriff's Office and Edwardsville Police Detectives executed a search warrant, under exigent circumstances, at a residence in the 700 block of West Delmar Avenue (Madison County Sheriff's Office venue).

During the execution of the search warrant, the infant victim was located and is now safe.

Additionally, a suspect was present and taken into custody.

The investigation progressed after the execution of the search warrant and today the information learned during this investigation was presented to the Madison County State's Attorney's Office

As result, on Monday, Madison County State's Attorney Tom Haine charged:

Nathan J Welch, 31, of the 700 West Delmar Avenue, Alton, with:

2 counts of Predatory Criminal Sexual Assault of a Child

5 counts of Child Pornography

Nathan Welch is currently being held at the Madison County Sheriff's Office.

This investigation is ongoing to determine if there were any other crimes committed.

