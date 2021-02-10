EDWARDSVILLE - It is such an exciting week - the 20th anniversary of my company, Customer Service & Beyond.

It all began with a bad customer service experience in November 1996, when I realized that I knew what I wanted to do - help people develop their "WOW" customer service skills. In 2001, I made it official. Since then, I have had the true honor of speaking with thousands and thousands of people as a keynote speaker, customer service trainer, and attitude changer.

Since 2001, I have published a book "Customer Service and Beyond ... it is all about the WOW!", created a "Change Your Attitude, Change Your Underwear" cup, created a wristband "Your Attitude. Your Choice. Be Present Now." and "Your Attitude. Your Choice. Be An Owner of Your Life, Not A Renter" and so much more. And of course, if you know me, there are always tons of ideas in my brain.

If you have attended any of the events it is very likely you remember some of the stories – the grocery store story, Mildred, the mom waking up her kids, the “affair”, etc. Yes, we have the stories – over 300 of them, actually. Looking out into the audience, watching the moment when people connect with a story or a comment – that makes it all worth everything.

In 2011, I was honored to be selected to be in the National Speakers Association. A true honor as I truly admire every single person in that organization. I always say when you surround yourself with great people, great things will happen and the NSA members are indeed great people!

On www.dawnmushill.com you will also find videos, webinars, blogs, vlogs, podcasts - you name it and I bet we have done it. Be sure to check out the videos of me trying to sell the cup – too funny. There are many more things coming soon to the website. How about a "Drinking with Dawn ... and an Expert!" with my mom!!! Now THAT is good stuff.

The goal of Customer Service and Beyond is to work with clients who are good who want to be great. We review their current customer service standards and help the owners and staff develop specific goals and then provide the training. In addition, keynoting is a huge piece of CS&B, providing keynote speeches all over the United States.

My sincerest "thank you" to each and every one of you who have supported me through the years. Your kindness does not go unrecognized. Looking forward to seeing every in person - soon - but I have also enjoyed the virtual training.

For more information, visit www.dawnmushill.com, dawn@dawnmushill.com or call the office at 618-444-6808.

