

ST. LOUIS — Custom Technologies, a full-spectrum product engineering and manufacturing firm has partnered with HIVE Medical to manufacture and distribute HIVE Medical’s smart sensor, Cloud Connect.

HIVE Medical’s goal is to foster trust between the clinician and their patients by improving medication adherence for Outpatient Parenteral Antimicrobial Therapy patients. HIVE uses Cloud Connect to electronically alert clinicians if an outpatient’s IV has been disconnected.

This tells the clinician that a dose has been missed, so there’s no need to question the truthfulness of the patient. There’s full transparency.

Article continues after sponsor message

“HIVE came to our attention during the Engineering Discovery Competition at Washington University,” says Ellen Mell, CEO at Custom Technologies. “We were highly impressed with the simplicity of their product idea for ensuring patient compliance with self-administering intravenous medicines at home. We quickly realized they had a winning combination of an excellent idea, straightforward engineering requirements to make the product work, and an excellent team of individuals who are driven to launch their product. It is our continuing pleasure to assist them with the engineering and manufacturing of their device.”

Since its inception, Custom Technologies has been committed to supporting young

entrepreneurs and has donated 50 complimentary engineering/manufacturing hours to

HIVE Medical. These hours were used to help HIVE Medical develop several prototypes that were not only more durable and reliable but that were much easier to produce at scale production volumes. These developments have seen HIVE Medical advance outpatient services in ways that some can only dream of.

“The Engineering Discovery Competition catapulted HIVE on a trajectory for success at a crucial moment in the company's history,” says HIVE Medical Founder, Joe Beggs. “We used the $35,000 first-place prize to officially incorporate as a company, develop our prototype, and file our non-provisional patent. Dennis and Ellen Mell have been instrumental in our product development. Dennis is Director of the Engineering Discovery Competition, and Ellen assists as a regular mentor to the teams. Ellen also gifted $5,000 of in-kind services from her manufacturing company, Custom Technologies, in St. Louis to help design and build our prototypes. As HIVE evolves to the next phase of development, Custom Tech hasn't hesitated to introduce us to their connections in electronics manufacturing and medical device development.”

As of 2021, HIVE Medical has achieved several major milestones in its journey. Most

recently, HIVE Medical was awarded the first-place prize at the Skandalaris Venture

Competition at Washington University in Saint Louis. This competition is used to help

student start-ups prepare for the commercialization of their idea.



More like this: