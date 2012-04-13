EDWARDSVILLE- Curtain’s Up Theater Company, the Madison County based non-profit community theater group, will be performing their first ever drama, To Kill a Mockingbird, adapted by Christopher Sergel from Harper Lee’s Pulitzer prize winning novel. The show will run from May 3rd to 6th at SIUE’s Dunham Hall on May 3rd-6th.

For ten years the theater group has performed comedies and musicals. “This time we chose to perform the powerful drama of morality and oppression.” said Director Glen Saltamachia. “Even today, this classic story resonates with audiences.”

“A serious drama of this scale demands a lot from the performers. We have many gifted and experienced actors in the area. This production highlights the depth of talent we have in the metro-east theater community and also introduces some new faces.”

Performances are May 3-5 at 7:30pm with a matinee performance on May 6 at 2pm. For more information about To Kill a Mockingbird or Curtain’s Up Theater Company go to www.curtainsuptheater.com. For tickets, email www.tickets@curtainsuptheater.com or call 618-670-8030. Do not contact the SIUE ticket office for tickets or show information.

