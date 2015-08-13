EDWARDSVILLE - CHICAGO, The Musical is the longest-running musical revival and the longest-running American musical in Broadway history—and still hot as ever.

In roaring twenties Chicago, chorine Roxie Hart murders a faithless lover and convinces her hapless husband Amos to take the rap...until he finds out he's been duped and turns on Roxie. Arrested and hauled off to the slammer Roxie and another "Merry Murderess" Velma Kelly, vie for the spotlight and the headlines, ultimately joining forces in search of the "American Dream": fame, fortune and acquittal. This sharp edged satire features a dazzling score that sparked immortal staging by Bob Fosse.

“CHICAGO is an exciting and upbeat show with one big dance number after another. It is one of the most difficult productions for any theater company to perform because the dancing is very intricate and fast, and the ensemble is onstage for almost every song,” said Director Glenn Saltamachia. “Most community theaters wouldn’t touch this show but Curtain’s Up Theater Company has many talented and dedicated local actors who we knew could pull this show off. I’ve worked with the very talented choreographer Jeffrey Yapp-Ellis on many productions and he’s always had a passion for CHICAGO. He could have really simplified the dance numbers but he hasn’t and it makes for a very exciting show.”

CHICAGO, The Musical features veteran CUTC actress Kathy Piercy as Velma and newcomers Dawn Schmid and Mitch Ellis-Yapp as Roxie Hart and Billy Flynn.

Performances for CHICAGO, The Musical are Thursday September 3 through Saturday, September 5th at 7:30 pm and Sunday, September 6 at 2:00 pm at SIU-E - Katherine Dunham Hall in Edwardsville. Produced by Curtain’s Up Theater Company and sponsored by Scott Credit Union, tickets are available online at curtainsuptheater.com or can be purchased at Edwardsville Library, Edwardsville and Ashman’s Pharmacy, Collinsville. Please do not contact the SIU-E ticket office.

Curtains Up Theater Company is a 501c(3) not-for-profit community theater group dedicated to providing a variety of quality theatrical experiences to the metro-east community. For more information visit us on Facebook or online at curtainsuptheater.com.

