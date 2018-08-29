ALTON - This past Sunday Curtain's Up Theater Company along with people all over the world mourned the loss of one of America's finest playwrights, Neil Simon.



His comedic genius gave the gift of laughter to millions, and his timeless work will continue to live on for generations.



We are proud and humbled to be joining forces with Alton Little Theater to present one of his hilarious comedies, God's Favorite, running September 14-23.

This very funny play is loosely based on the Biblical Book of Job. A (rare) devout multimillionaire whose faith is tested encounters every malady and yet stands firm in the midst of collapsing real estate around him. It is often called Mr. Simon’s most imaginative play.



Tickets are available for purchase here: http://www.altonlittletheater.org/page/upcoming-shows/

