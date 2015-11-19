HARDIN - Love that endures is something not seen all too often these days.

In Nicholas Sparks’ best-selling book, “The Notebook,” that was made into a movie and now an American treasure, Noah and Allie die with beds pushed together holding hands in a nursing home. Some view this from a movie perspective as a scene that best shows true love, love that endures.

Curt Robeen Sr. and his wife, Eleanor, of Hardin, have that same kind of love exhibited by the two characters in “The Notebook.”

On Sunday, Nov. 29, in Hardin, the two will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary. Their actual 75th wedding anniversary is Monday, Nov. 30.

The couple has six children, 16 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren and two great-great-grandchildren.

Granddaughter Julie Sutherland has possibly the best way to describe Curt and Eleanor: “They are the heart and soul of our family, our rock and our heroes. They are the true meaning of the word ‘inspiration.’

In their 75 years of marriage, Curt and Eleanor Robeen have experienced the Great Depression, five wars and the loss of a child.

This devoted couple say some of their greatest difficulties over the years were the nights they were forced to sleep apart. In this day and age, being married 75 years does not happen often.”

Curt Sr. and Eleanor were first smitten with each other when they were in eighth grade. Their story started when Eleanor became very sick in school in Michael, Illinois. Back then, driver’s licenses weren’t always the case for motorists in Calhoun County, and Curt Sr. was already driving. When he discovered Eleanor was sick, he walked in brisk fashion back to his parent’s home five or six miles from the school, retrieved a family car, then drove back to get Eleanor, carried her to the car and drove her home. Eleanor missed some school after that, but was able to take an exam to move to the next grade. Eleanor said she was really sick, although she doesn’t remember exactly what was wrong with her.

Curt Sr. was completely captivated with Eleanor and when he took her home, it just developed from there. Although they didn’t start dating or anything like that, but it was clear Curt Sr.’s eyes were set on Eleanor, Kathy Ellis, one of her daughters, said.

Sutherland said the Robeen family gets together every Christmas, Thanksgiving and Easter and has as far back as she can remember at noon at Grandma and Grandpa’s home in Hardin.

“They have the most amazing dinners one could ever imagine,” she said. “The love they put into these gatherings over the years has given us the most cherished of memories. Grandma is the best cook ever (I’m not biased, it is the truth), and she would make platters of Christmas cookies and candies for everyone to take home. The joy surrounding these gatherings are some of the most cherished memories of my life.”

Sutherland said as we approach another family, her family is so thankful for the love her grandparents have shared with her and the way in which they symbolize “the true meaning of family.”

“Their legacy of love will live forever in our hearts,” Sutherland said. “We want to make this celebration one that honors the life of love they exemplify to us and everyone that knows them.”

Carol Robeen, a daughter-in-law, said Eleanor is “almost a saint.”

“She is the best mother-in-law a person could ever have,” she said. “In this day and age, divorce is so common and it is very unusual for two people to be married that long.”

Eleanor said she has had rough times with Curt Sr., but they have always worked through them.

Article continues after sponsor message

“It wasn’t a bed of roses,” she said. “We have worked hard all our life and always made our marriage work.”

Both Curt Sr. and Eleanor said, “Marriage is a two-way street.”

“We have always worked shoulder to shoulder,” Eleanor said. “There would be a lot more marriages if people worked to stay together.”

Curt Sr. said: “If you go about arguing and fussing at each other or going crazy and leaving your spouse, a marriage won’t work. You have to stay in and battle to make it work.”

Eleanor had nothing but love when asked to express her feelings about Curt Sr.

“He has always been a good husband and a good father,” she said. “He has worked hard for us all his life. He has been very wonderful to me. I love him. We have a wonderful family and a wonderful life.”

Curt Sr. said he would be glad to take 75 more years with the love of his life.

“I wouldn’t crow about it at all,” he laughed of 75 more years together.

Curt Sr. and Eleanor have endured tragedy, losing a son, Doug, at age 19, when he was home from some training in the Navy. The only way the two were able to get through Doug’s death was their Catholic faith, they both said.

Curt Sr. survived typhoons in the Navy aboard ship in World War II and the enemy then – the Japanese.

Ellis said the greatest thing she learned from her parents was how important it is to “respect” one another.

“My mom and dad have definitely had a lot of hardship in their life, but worked together through the Depression and many other things,” Ellis said. “They set a good example for me and my siblings. All five of their surviving children live around here in Calhoun and we are all close.”

The only times the two have been apart in all 75 years was when Curt Sr. was in the Navy in World War II for two years, when they had an automobile accident a few years ago, when Eleanor was in a nursing home for recovery and when Curt Sr. had a heart attack.

Ellis said perhaps the most touching thing she has ever seen in her life happened when the two were both injured in an automobile accident. The two were hit in a collision in Eldred at an intersection and Eleanor was hospitalized.

“As soon as my mom was stabilized, my dad had to be in with her in the hospital,” Ellis said. “When we walked in to see them, they were holding hands and the beds were shoved as close together as they could be.

“When you walk in the door and see them holding hands like that, tears just well up in your eyes because you know that is what God created us for and what we are supposed to do,” Ellis said.

Curt Sr. and Eleanor’s family knew then what they had always known before that their love was indeed an enduring kind of love, few others in life ever experience.

More like this: