Cup of Justice, a branch office for local attorney Neal Wallace, will start serving consults and coffee this Friday, August 20, at the Godfrey Duke Bakery, opening at 7 a.m. Cup of Justice will provide 25 minute legal consultations by an experienced attorney on a walk-in basis for $40 ($35 for seniors and students). Customers can also choose from a MENU of ala carte legal services. With this menu, clients can have a lawyer represent them on a limited scope – for one or two tasks - rather than hiring an attorney to handle the entire case. They will offer same day service on many items.

Cup of Justice will be open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1.p.m. and other hours by appointment. Walk-ins are encouraged and they have complimentary coffee and pastry for all customers.

Article continues after sponsor message

For more information, call Neal Wallace at (618) 692-9967, e-mail him at: Neal@wallacelawoffices.com, or stop by the Godfrey Duke Bakery, located at 5407 Godfrey Road, Suite C, Godfrey, IL, (next to Spring Garden Restaurant) Friday or Saturday morning.

More like this: