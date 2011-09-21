Cup of Justice, a branch office for local attorney Neal Wallace, will begin a seminar series this Saturday, September 24, at the Godfrey Duke Bakery, from 11 a.m. to Noon.  Complimentary coffee, donuts, and pastries will be offered. 

The seminars will be conducted on a monthly basis, one Saturday each month.   This Saturday, September 24, Neal Wallace will present a discussion on the topic, “Do I Really Need a Will?”   There will be an open Q & A session about wills, trusts, powers of attorney, probate, and related issues.

In October, a guest presenter, Patrick G. King, of the King Law Firm, LLC, will speak about “Do’s and Don’ts When Faced with a Personal Injury.”

 Over the next several months there will be a variety of seminar topics, ranging from worker’s compensation, to small claims court, to real estate.

Cup of Justice provides 25 minute legal consultations by an attorney on a walk-in basis for $40 ($35 for seniors and students).  Customers can also choose from a menu of ala carte services that have up-front, flat fee pricing.  With this menu, clients can have a lawyer represent them on a limited basis rather than hiring an attorney to handle the entire case.  Wills While You Wait  - same day service on many documents - is also available.

Cup of Justice is open Fridays and Saturdays from 7 a.m. to 1.p.m.  

Walk-ins are welcome and appointments are accepted.

 For more information, call Neal Wallace at (618) 692-9967, e-mail him at:  Neal@wallacelawoffices.com , or stop by the Godfrey Duke Bakery, located at

 5407 Godfrey Road, Suite C, Godfrey, IL, (next to the Round Table Restaurant)  

 

