EDWARDSVILLE/GLEN CARBON - Cahokia Mounds District of Boy Scouts of America is hosting a Cub Scout Sign-Up Night at the newly renovated Altitude Trampoline Park on Tuesday, August 28th from 6 to 8 PM. Cub Scouts is a year-round program that offers fun activities that promote character and leadership development.

Any scout that signs up for Scouts at the park will enjoy a free hour of jumping. Siblings & family members of the newly registered scout can also join in on the fun with a discounted ticket price of $10.

"Joining Scouts on August 28th gives our newest Scouts the opportunity to begin their adventure in a fun environment while fostering fellowship and friendship,” said Kevin Buhr, District Director. “We are excited about this event and appreciate Altitude's support of our program."

The scouts have recently announced some exciting new programs. The Family Scouting program is now open to boys and girls. By welcoming both girls and boys into the program, even more youth will have access to the character development and values-based leadership that Scouting promises. The Scout Me In campaign features girls, as well as boys, in its iconic Cub Scout program for the first time. Starting this summer, all kids are invited to say, “Scout Me In,” as they join the fun, adventure and character-building opportunities found in Cub Scouts.

Article continues after sponsor message

The Lion Scout program is taking effect for the 2018-2019 program year. Lion Scouts is a fun introduction to the Scouting program for kindergarten-age youth eager to get going! Lions go on adventures with their adult partners and other Lions every month. This program introduces youth and their families to Scouting and the outdoors as it builds a foundation of character. Everything as a Lion is done with an adult partner.

"The Scouting program is applicable to all youth; these program adaptations allow us to serve more youth, engage new families and make an even bigger difference in our communities," said Kevin Buhr.

Scouting embraces the outdoors through camping, hiking and water sports. They also focus on helping the local communities through service projects, STEM development and building confident kids through the wide range of activities. The Cub Scout program is designed to develop physical, mental and emotional fitness. Fitness includes the body (well-tuned and healthy), the mind (able to think and solve problems), and the emotions (self-control, courage, and self-respect).

Cub Scout Registration Fee is $13.75; bring cash or check. Contact Kevin Buhr with questions at 618-207-6432 or kevin.buhr@scouting.org. You can also visit the Cahokia Mounds District, Greater St. Louis Area Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/cahokiamoundsdistrict/

Or visit www.beascout.org to register online.

More like this: