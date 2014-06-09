Alton, Ill. – The National Great Rivers Museum invites Cub Scouts to create their own engineering marvels at Cub Scout Build-a-thon on Saturday, June 21st from 9:00 am to 12:00 pm. Scouts will construct their own catapults and see how far they can send an object soaring through the air. They will build bridges and test if their creations can support weight. Boys will generate electricity and send rockets flying into the air. At the end of the day, your scout will be well on his way to completing the Engineering Activities Badge!

Get your den together and reserve your spots today by calling (618) 462-6979. The cost for this

event is $5 per scout. Siblings are welcome but should be included in the reservation to ensure their participation in the activities. Scouts and families should bring their own lunches, and we will provide drinks and entertainment.

Article continues after sponsor message

This program is made possible by the Meeting of the Rivers Foundation, a non-profit organization dedicated to the education and preservation of rivers. The National Great Rivers Museum is located off River Heritage Parkway (IL Hwy 143) at #2 Lock & Dam Way, East Alton, IL 62024, adjacent to Melvin Price Locks & Dam. The museum is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and has free admission and tours of the locks and dam. For information on other events, visit www.mtrf.org or you can find us on Facebook at www.facebook.com/GreatRivers.

###

More like this: