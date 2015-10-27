GCS Credit Union employees joined together to raise $1,150 in the month of October for Phoenix Crisis Center of Granite City. In an ongoing effort to support the local community, GCS employees participate in Jeans Days each month. In exchange for a donation of $15 or more, employees may wear jeans on Fridays and Saturdays during the month of October.

Phoenix Crisis Center started in 1985 by founder Carol Chiappa Burgess. Her dream was to establish a non-profit organization that provided a 24-hour crisis hotline, counseling and emergency shelter for domestic violence victims.

Since beginning, the Phoenix Crisis Center has met the needs of thousands in their community. In an effort to continue to fight domestic violence, Phoenix has grown to also provide legal advocacy and prevention education. Phoenix will continue educating, advocating, counseling and sheltering until domestic violence is eradicated.

The mission of Phoenix Crisis Center is to empower persons impacted by domestic violence to live safely and free from further violence.

To find out more information about Phoenix Crisis Center visit PhoenixCrisisCenter.org. To find out more about GCS, visit myGCScu.com.

