ALTON - Crystal Joy of Ambulatory Surgery has been recognized as Alton Memorial Hospital’s February Employee of the Month.

Joy's co-workers say that “Crystal is consistently mentioned in discharge calls. Her pleasant attitude is greatly appreciated by patients and their families. Patients have called to say how wonderful she is."

One patient said, "There are good nurses, but she is the best of the best."

AMH said Crystal has received cards and flowers from patients she has taken care of and some of those from patients/families include:

"Crystal was very sweet and comforting;" "Crystal was excellent checking me in and getting me out with my husband;" and "Crystal was fantastic and comforting. Everyone was excellent as well."

AMH said Joy's team members know that they can count on her to always lend a hand when they need it.

