Buried in the box score of the St. Louis Cardinals 6-2 victory over the Atlanta Braves on Wednesday is the double and run scored by Tony Cruz. He’s fine with that.

“No one needs to talk to the backup catcher about his single,” Cruz said recently after collecting a hit against Washington. He preferred to answer questions about Jaime Garcia, who had made his first start of the spring.

But while Cruz didn’t want to speak about himself, newcomer Jordan Walden did.

“Today, Cruz–that’s the first time he ever caught me,” began Walden. “Right away we were on the same page. We were thinking alike, especially when Harper came up. He called a changeup and I was like ‘yeah’. That’s what I was already thinking and he doubled it up and I was like ‘alright’.”

Cruz has a hit in three of the four games he’s appeared in this spring (3-6, .500) and has played in 190 games for the Cardinals since making his debut in 2011.

FARRELL TO PLAY ALL NINE

–Comedy star Will Farrell will be helping raise money in the fight against cancer and beginning production on a new special for HBO as he plays in games at five different Arizona ballparks tomorrow.

Farrell will play all nine positions for the ten teams involved, which will also honor Bert Campaneris doing so five decades ago. On September 8, 1965, Bert “Campy” Campaneris, in only his second major league season, went 0-for-3 playing all nine positions for the Kansas City Athletics in a game against the California Angels. Campaneris is expected to be there with Ferrell as he begins his journey tomorrow.

“Will is a big fan of our game, and many of us in baseball – among our clubs, players and our millions of fans – are big fans of his,” said Commissioner Rob Manfred via press release. “Major League Baseball is happy to take part in what will surely be a fun and memorable day for a great cause.”

Ferrell’s goal is to honor “Campy” Campaneris while also helping organizations dedicated to fighting cancer, including Cancer for College. Formed in 1993, Cancer for College is a charity that helps individuals adversely affected by cancer to realize their dream of a college education.

Social media will cover the event with the tag #FerrellTakesTheField and then will be part of the HBO special later in the year.

photo credit: David Banks-USA TODAY Sports