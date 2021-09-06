



ST. LOUIS — The public is encouraged to put the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch on your fall bucket list. The waterfront destination, located below the Arch on the St. Louis Riverfront, is bustling with cruises, live music events and other fun activities all season long, including the return of the annual Rock the Dock floating concert series, as well as the Oktoberfest, Ghost and Halloween Costume Party cruises.

“From our live music events to lively specialty cruises, our riverfront destination provides amazing opportunities to take in the changing season from the top deck of the riverboats or from our dock,” said Robert Hopkins, Director of Operations at the Riverboats at the Gateway Arch. “We look forward to seeing you here at the Riverboats!”

CRUISES

Sunday Brunch Cruise

It’s the ultimate brunch experience: live music, relaxing river views and a chef-inspired cuisine featuring stuffed French toast, chicken fried steak, the Midwestern scramble, quiche, and chicken and waffles! Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Sunday, September 19; 10:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.

COST: $48/adults; $20/kids 3-12; kids under age 3 are free.

Blues Cruise

Get out your dancing shoes! Take in beautiful Mississippi River views and enjoy live music from local blues bands aboard this cruise celebrating a beloved St. Louis tradition. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Thursdays, 8:30 to 11 p.m.

September 9: Skeet Rodgers

September 23: Sweetie and the Toothaches

October 14: Miss Jubilee and the Yas Yas Boys

October 28 Soulard Blues Band

COST: $23/person. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Decked Out Divas Cruise

It’s St. Louis’ only boat-cruise-turned-drag-show! This adults-only, late-night show features entertainment from some of your favorite local divas. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Fridays: September 10, October 8, November 12, December 17; 9 p.m. to 11 p.m.

COST: $23/adults. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Groove & Spin Cruise

Delicious food, good cocktails and old-school R&B await on this adults-only cruise. Enjoy a drink on the top deck and take in the St. Louis skyline, or get your groove on on the lower deck dance floor with the infamous DJ Quinn!

WHEN: Sundays: September 12 & 26, October 24, November 21, December 12; 6:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

COST: $26/adults. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Chef’s Sunday Supper Cruise

Gather your family and friends for a hearty Sunday Supper. This chef-prepared meal is served family style, creating a casual and warm atmosphere for cruising along the Mississippi River. The menu features classic favorites such as meatloaf, roast turkey breast, mashed potatoes, green bean casserole and pineapple upside down cake. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Sundays: September 12, 19 & 26, October 3, November 7 & 14; 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.

COST: $42/adults; $20/kids 3-12; children under age 3 are free.

Family Funday Character Cruise

Create unforgettable family memories with a day on the riverboats! Kids will enjoy a professional DJ playing all their favorite songs, interactive games, snacks and very special guests – royal princesses, crime fighters and fairytale friends!

WHEN: Saturday, September 18 and Friday, December 31 (New Year’s Eve); 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COST: $25/adults; $40/kids 3-12; children under age 3 are free.

Lock-N-Dam Cruise

Discover the inner workings of river traffic on this day-long cruise to the confluence of the Missouri and Mississippi rivers. Experience passage through the intricate lock system and enjoy a lunch buffet and live Dixieland music. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Saturdays: September 25, October 2, 9, 16 & 23; 10:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

COST: $51/adults; $49/kids 3-12; kids under age 3 are free.

Ghost Cruise

This cruise is a mesmerizing tribute to the phantastical with the Victorian horror troupe Phantasmagoria performing twisted tales of Halloween legend. For those brave enough to embrace the Halloween spirit, enjoy an evening of dance, movement and storytelling.

WHEN: Fridays: October 1, 15, 22 (8:30 to 10 p.m.) and Sundays: October 3, 10, 17 & 24 (6:30 to 8 p.m.)

COST: $29/person. Must be 13 or older to attend.

Oktoberfest Cruise

Prost! Feast upon authentic German dishes, crack open your favorite beer and dance to the sounds of a live German folk band in celebration of Oktoberfest. It’s a floating celebration everyone will love. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Sundays: October 10 (5 to 7 p.m.) and October 17 (1 to 3 p.m.)

COST: $42/adults; $18/kids 3-12; kids under age 3 are free.

Kids’ Halloween Costume Cruise

Aboard this princess-and superhero-themed Halloween costume party, kids will sure love dancing to a professional DJ playing all their favorite songs, playing interactive games and enjoying yummy snacks. One lucky kid will win the prize of Best Costume!

WHEN: Saturday, October 30: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 2:30 to 4:30 p.m. Sunday, October 31: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

COST: $26/person.

Halloween Costume Party Cruise

Eat, drink and be scary on this adults-only Halloween Costume Party Cruise! Dance to live DJ entertainment, enjoy light hors d’oeuvres, a cash bar and compete in the highly anticipated costume contest. The winner will receive two tickets to the New Year’s Eve Cruise.

WHEN: Saturday, October 30; 9 to 11:30 p.m.

COST: $26/person. Must be 21 or older to attend.

Skyline Dinner Cruise

Perfect for celebrating a special occasion, enjoying a romantic night out or just relaxing on the water, this evening cruise features live music, a chef-inspired menu and captivating views of the St. Louis skyline at night. Cash bar is available.

WHEN: Every Friday and Saturday; 7:30 to 9:30 p.m. (Special November dates: Saturday, November 6 & 13; 6 to 8 p.m.)

COST: $51/adults; $20/kids 3-12; kids under age 3 are free.

St. Louis Riverfront Cruise

Narrated by the captain or a National Park Service ranger, this one-hour cruise highlights the history of the Gateway to the West and the Mighty Mississippi River. On-board concessions are available.

WHEN: Offered daily. Call 877-982-1410 or visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats for cruise times.

COST: $21/adults; $11/kids 3-12; $19/seniors (ages 60 and older); kids under age 3 are free.

DOCKSIDE EVENTS

Docktails Happy Hour

Happy hour, coming right up! Toast to the impending end of the work week and enjoy drink specials, appetizers, live music and incredible views of the Gateway Arch and the river. Featured performers include Devon Cahill, Jeff Chapman and the Soulard Blues Band.

WHEN: Thursdays through October 14; 4 to 7 p.m.

COST: Free to attend. Tables are available on a first come, first served basis.

Live Weekend Music on the Dock

The riverboat dock transforms into an outdoor live music venue with local artists performing in the shadow of the Gateway Arch. Post up at our outdoor bar or grab a table and take in all the sights and sounds while enjoying food and drink from the Paddlewheel Café! Featured performers include the Soulard Blues Band, Jeff Chapman, and Denny & Jake.

WHEN: Saturdays and Sundays; 1 to 4 p.m.

COST: Free to attend. Tables are available on a first come, first served basis.

Rock the Dock Concert Series

At this celebration of STL’s music scene, take in live performances from local bands while enjoying on a special menu and a selection of drinks from 4 Hands Brewing Co. 40% of event profits will be donated to Play It Forward, a local nonprofit that joins together artists and fans to make a difference in the community.

WHEN: Sundays, 1 to 4 p.m.

September 19: Cree Rider Family Band

September 26: Back Pocket with Al Holiday

October 3: Odds Lane

October 10: Frankie DoWop

October 17: The Dust Covers

October 24: Rich McDonough & Rhythm Renegades

COST: Free to attend. Tables are available on a first come, first served basis.

RIVERSIDE EATS

Paddlewheel Café

St. Louis’ only waterfront dining destination, the Paddlewheel Café and its dockside bar, are open all summer long! Enjoy signature menu items such as crawfish bread, grilled steak salad, fresh catfish nuggets, grilled portobello burger and much more, as well as local brews and cocktails. Open Thursday through Sunday, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

VISITOR REMINDERS

Tickets: To purchase cruise tickets, please visit gatewayarch.com /buytickets or call 877-982-1410. Visitors can also purchase tickets at the riverboat dock ticket counter (subject to availability). Cashless transactions are recommended. Advance reservations are required for all dining cruises.

COVID-19 Policies and Protocols: For the safety of visitors and employees, face coverings are required to be worn by anyone age 2 and older unless they are located in outdoor areas of the vessel. While indoors, face coverings are required with the exception of (for brief periods) eating, drinking or taking medications. For more information on COVID-19 precautions as well as frequently asked questions, please visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats.

Parking and Directions: The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch are located at 50 S. Leonor K Sullivan Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63102.

Convenient parking is available on the riverfront levee for a fee. To access the riverfront, take Chouteau Avenue east and turn left onto Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard (at the mural wall). Continue north on Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard, past Poplar Street to enter levee parking on the right. (Parking availability is subject to weather and river conditions.) Vehicle access to the riverboats from North Leonor K. Sullivan Boulevard and Laclede’s Landing is unavailable.

Shop Local: Visit the Riverboat Gift Shop to peruse riverboat and St. Louis-themed gifts, souvenirs and so many more items crafted by local artisans. The gift shop is open during cruise hours.

For More Information: Visit gatewayarch.com/riverboats or call 877-982-1410. The Riverboats at the Gateway Arch will provide any additional operational updates through traditional media, as well as online at gatewayarch.com and on Facebook and Instagram (@riverboatsSTL).

