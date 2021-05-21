EDWARDSVILLE — Madison County State’s Attorney Tom Haine announced Friday that Philip P. Riley, 33, of Wood River has been charged with one count of aggravated cruelty to animals and one count of the violation of the Humane Care for Animals Act.

“Cruel, violent acts against defenseless animals are unacceptable and have no place in our society,” Haine said. “Madison County is home to numerous shelters and rescue organizations that provide care for animals in need, and there is absolutely no excuse for this kind of cruelty and abuse.”

On January 30, 2021, the defendant allegedly and intentionally caused the complete fracture of the femur of the rear right leg of his companion animal, a Great Dane dog. The defendant also allegedly and knowingly failed to provide the dog with veterinary care to prevent its suffering.

Under Illinois law, aggravated cruelty to animals is Class 4 felony, and the violation of the Humane Care for Animals Act is a Class B misdemeanor. If convicted, the maximum penalty for a Class 4 felony is three years in prison, and the maximum penalty for a Class B misdemeanor is six months in the Madison County Jail.

Haine thanked the Wood River Police Department and Assistant State's Attorney Katie Warren for the investigation and prosecution of this case.

This charge, as well as the statements made herein, are based upon probable cause. The defendant is presumed innocent unless proven guilty.

