MARYVILLE – To bring joy to older residents who have been isolated from loved ones, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) invites people of all ages to donate valentines to be given out at local long-term care facilities.

“Whether the cards are bought in a store or made from paper and markers, many older residents could use an extra reminder that they are cared for,” Crowe said. “I encourage families, students, community members and anyone with artistic talent to send in a Valentine’s Day card to spread love to our older neighbors.”

Crowe’s office will collect Valentine’s Day cards through Wednesday, Feb. 10. Once all the cards have been collected, they will be delivered to various long-term care facilities in the community.

Those wishing to participate can mail cards to:

State Senator Rachelle Crowe

35 Executive Plaza Court

Maryville, IL 62062

111 N. Wood River Ave.

Suite A

Wood River, IL 62095

For questions, contact Crowe’s office at (618) 251-9840.

