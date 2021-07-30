MARYVILLE – The Illinois State Police put a new twist on one of their classic patrol cars to celebrate the force’s centennial, and to her show support, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) hosted a showing of the car at her district office in Maryville.

“To pay tribute to the brave men and women who have taken the oath, worn the uniform and vigilantly protected our communities, this special vehicle reminds us of their personal sacrifices over the last 100 years,” Crowe said. “It was an honor to show my appreciation for the Illinois State Police by hosting this car in the Metro East and be joined by members of local law enforcement agencies.”

ISP's official 100th anniversary is April 1, 2022. To vote for Illinois’ entry in the 2021 Best Looking Cruiser Contest, visit the American Association of State Troopers’ website<https://www.surveymonk ey.com/r/bestlookingcrusier202 1>.

Pictured: Community members and local law enforcement advocates with the Illinois State Police car in Maryville on Thursday morning.