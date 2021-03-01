ALTON - State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe’s community hygiene product donation drive will serve nearly 100 domestic violence victims and their children.

Throughout the month of February, Crowe hosted a hygiene product drive for Oasis Women’s Center in Alton, IL. Oasis Women’s Center provides shelter and supportive services for victims of domestic violence.

“Thanks to donations from community members, victims of domestic violence and their children residing at Oasis Women’s Center will have a new supply of essential hygiene products,” Crowe said.

Residents dropped off items for the drive at four area locations: White Birch (Alton), Boheme Boutique (Edwardsville), Wood River City Hall, and Bethalto Village Hall. Donation items in high demand included: African American hair products, deodorant, and lotion.

“Domestic violence victims experience unimaginable mental and physical hardships. It is the least we can do to ensure we provide them and their children with basic resources for a healthful living,” Crowe said.

Crowe will donate the items to Oasis Women’s Center on Monday, March 1 in honor of the start to Women’s History Month.

