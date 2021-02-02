MARYVILLE – Focused on the future of the justice system, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) vows to prioritize accountability and fairness in her renewed position as chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee.

“Our state has the opportunity to build a justice system that works for everyone and upholds the values it was built upon integrity and fairness,” Crowe said. “I look forward to hearing from crime survivors, families, and other involved courtroom officials and using their input to guide this session’s agenda.”

Crowe got her start in law as a prosecutor in the Violent Crimes Unit at the Madison County State’s Attorney’s office before being elected to the Illinois Senate in 2018.

She was first appointed chair of the Judiciary Committee in January 2020, becoming the first woman in Illinois history to take on the role. Crowe also serves as vice-chair of the Tourism and Hospitality Committee and is an active member on the Labor, Licensed Activities and Veterans Affairs Committees.

