MARYVILLE – Thanks to an inspiring response from students, families and community members, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) will deliver hundreds of Valentine’s Day cards to residents at Stearns Nursing and Rehab in Granite City and Foxes Grove Supportive Living Community in Wood River.

“The pandemic has left our neighbors in local long-term care facilities feeling isolated from loved ones over many events and holidays,” Crowe said. “But thanks to members of our community, I am overwhelmed with joy to deliver these notes to remind our older residents how much they are cared for.”