Illinois Sen. Rachel CroweMARYVILLE – The Illinois Housing Development Authority (IHDA) has announced the recipients of Strong Communities Program (SCP) grants, and State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is celebrating the City of Alton’s $161,000 award.

“By providing local governments with assistance to restore abandoned lots and damaged properties, the Strong Communities Program supports leaders in strategically revitalizing their communities,” Crowe said. “The program makes smart investments in communities while our state responds to the fiscal challenges of the pandemic.”

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Article continues after sponsor message

Created in August 2020, SCP provides grants of up to $250,000 to local government agencies to return vacant residential properties to productive and taxable use. To support neighboring residencies from the harmful effects of blighted properties, grants can also be used to reimburse municipalities for acquisition, rehabilitation, landscaping maintenance, and demolition if necessary.

The City of Alton is one of 68 local governments and land bank authorities to receive funding through SCP.

More like this:

Sep 21, 2023 - Cahokia Heights to Receive Funding Through Strong Communities Program

4 days ago - Sparklight® to Open Fall 2023 Applications for Charitable Giving Fund to Support Local Nonprofit Organizations  

Aug 31, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces Increased Access To Mental Health Services For Rural Farmers And Agricultural Communities

Apr 26, 2023 - Pritzker Administration Provides $15.3 Million In Home Improvement Grants

Yesterday - Illinois EPA Announces Funding Opportunity for Water Quality Management Program Projects

 