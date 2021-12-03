SPRINGFIELD – Members of Illinois’ Child Sexual and Physical Abuse Task Force met virtually for the first time Friday to discuss changes to the state’s Sexual Assault Survivor’s Emergency Treatment Act, under the leadership of State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-Glen Carbon).

“Child sexual abuse cases differ from adults due to disclosure delays and lack of findings in exams,” Crowe said. “Children who brave the conversation to disclose sexual abuse deserve a robust medical system ready to offer them protection, comfort and support in their time of need. Members of this task force will use their expertise to update the response to child sexual assault cases, and I take my responsibility to lead this process seriously.”

The task force was created to use recommendations from experts to update the state’s response to child abuse cases through SASETA. Task force members include members in the pediatric medical community as well as experts with child advocacy centers across the state.

“The members on this task force have extensive experience providing support to and advocating for child abuse survivors, and there is an overall consensus more can be done at the state level in terms of considering medical needs during investigations,” Crowe said. “Today’s meeting was an introduction to the discussions ahead and I’m grateful for our participants’ active role in improving the outcomes of our response to child abuse cases.”

Details for the task force’s next meeting are being finalized.

