MARYVILLE - To ensure high-quality, dependable care for the brave men and women who have served our country, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is joining the Illinois Senate Veterans Affairs Committee meeting on Tuesday, Nov. 24 starting at 1 p.m. to examine the handling of the COVID-19 crisis at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home.

“The committee’s goal is to help provide transparency and insight into the precautions taken by the state to keep residents safe and healthy at the LaSalle Veterans’ Home,” Crowe said. “It is our responsibility to work together to ensure our veterans receive the best possible care.”

Last week, the LaSalle facility informed the residents, families and staff at the home that since the beginning of the crisis, the home has had a total of 98 positive residents and 93 positive employees. The facility also reported that 23 veterans have passed away due to COVID-19.

The virtual hearing can be viewed here when proceedings begin. Blue Room Stream, a subscription-based service, will also stream the hearing.

