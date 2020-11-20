Crowe Delivers Clothing Donations Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. MARYVILLE- Two Metro East nonprofit organizations are freshly stocked with coats and other winter clothing items, thanks to donation efforts by community members and State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon). Article continues after sponsor message “Thanks to donations from several generous residents, our neighbors will be able to stay warm this winter,” Crowe said. “We have split the donations between Operation Blessing in Wood River and Community Hope Center in Cottage Hills. The clothing drive could not have been a success without the support from members of the Metro East community.” Print Version Submit a News Tip