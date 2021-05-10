Crowe Delivered Mother’s Day Cards To Rehabilitation, Short-Term, & Long-Term Care Residents In Edwardsville & Alton
May 10, 2021 1:07 PM May 10, 2021 1:09 PM
State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-56) delivered Mother’s Day cards to Edwardsville Care Center (Edwardsville, IL) and Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy (Alton, IL) to rehabilitation, short-term, and long-term care residents and their staff. Senator Crowe’s cards were delivered to 150 mothers.
