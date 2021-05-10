State Senator Rachelle Aud Crowe (D-56) delivered Mother’s Day cards to Edwardsville Care Center (Edwardsville, IL) and Alton Memorial Rehabilitation & Therapy (Alton, IL) to rehabilitation, short-term, and long-term care residents and their staff. Senator Crowe’s cards were delivered to 150 mothers.

