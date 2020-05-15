WOOD RIVER – State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) announced the top three winners from her art contest celebrating the 100th anniversary of women receiving the right to vote Friday.

“I want to commend all of the students who participated in the contest. I was thoroughly impressed by every entry centered around a theme I am so proud to highlight,” Crowe said. “I hope students found this experience as fun and inspiring as I did as the host.”

In April, Crowe launched an educational art contest in response to statewide school closures to give students a project to keep them occupied at home. Students ranging from first to tenth grade created original pieces of artwork centered around the theme of constitutional equality in recognition of 2020 being the centennial of ratifying the 19th Amendment giving women the right to vote.

The finalists’ artwork were divided into three groups, elementary, middle and high school, and put on Crowe’s Facebook page, where students and residents had the opportunity to choose the winners. The winning pieces will be put on display in the senator’s office and they will receive certificates and a gift card to a local, small business of their choosing. The winners are Eden Beasley, Mia Muniz and Corrina Pohlman.

