WOOD RIVER – Furthering its efforts to expand testing services to Metro East residents, SIHF Healthcare has opened another fully-functioning collection site in Wood River, and State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) and State Rep. Monica Bristow (D-Alton) are encouraging people to call for an appointment if they have symptoms of COVID-19.

“Reporting the most accurate number of cases allows local and state health officials to determine Illinois’ guidelines in reopening the state,” Crowe said. “Creating better access to testing services is also critical to getting resources for treatment and recovery stages in the fight against COVID-19."

"SIHF has been filling an essential need in this region by providing accessible COVID-19 testing in various locations, including Granite City and a new testing site in Wood River," Bristow said. "I commend the medical community in the Riverbend Region for working together quickly in order to address the various needs of our area and locally provide these critical services and tests.”

Residents experiencing COVID-19 symptoms should call 618-646-2596 to be screened. Phone lines are open daily from 8:30 a.m. until 4 p.m., according to SIHF.

Wood River is home to the fourth testing site in the SIHF network and is located at 230 Old St. Louis Road. Other sites are in Granite City, Belleville and East St. Louis.

