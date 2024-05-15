FAIRVIEW HEIGHTS – U.S. Attorney Rachelle Aud Crowe announced today that a district judge sentenced a Belleville man to 20 years in federal prison for his involvement in a string of armed robberies at gas stations in Belleville and Shiloh.

Crowe said Treveon J. Ramsey, 21, pleaded guilty in January to two counts of interference with commerce by robbery and two counts of possessing a firearm in furtherance of a crime of violence.

“In order to protect business patrons and employees simply trying to do their jobs, the U.S. Attorney’s Office is committed to prosecuting individuals who instill fear in gas station clerks by using firearms to demand money from cash registers,” said Crowe. “I applaud this multijurisdictional investigation by local police and federal law enforcement officers to arrest the trio of dangerous criminals and help to improve public safety throughout the region.”

According to court documents, Ramsey and two co-conspirators planned and committed three armed robberies at businesses around the Metro East from October through December 2021.

“This 20-year sentence sends a clear message to anyone that brandishes a firearm in order to instill fear of violence with the threat of causing harm, you will be removed from our communities,” said ATF Kansas City Field Division Special Agent in Charge, Bernard G. Hansen. “ATF will always aggressively investigate violent offenders to remove them from our streets. This is a big win for public safety. Our community is safer with this individual behind bars.”

Accompanied by Javeon Dowell, Ramsey brandished a firearm and demanded money from the clerk at a Circle K gas station in Belleville on Oct. 29, 2021. On Nov. 30, 2021, Ramsey was with Dylan Harrington when he brandished a firearm and demanded money and a box of cigars from the clerk at a Circle K gas station in Shiloh.

In addition, the trio targeted a Circle K gas station in Belleville on Dec. 1, 2021, in which Ramsey and Dowell brandished firearms and took money from the clerk.

“The Fairview Heights Police Department is committed to working with our local and federal law enforcement partners to combat crime in our community, this sentence is a direct result of the cooperation. We will relentlessly pursue those that would commit violent acts in our community to ensure that Fairview Heights remains a safe and vibrant community,” said Chief Steve Johnson.

Dylan Harrington, 21, of Fairview Heights, was sentenced to 127 months in federal prison in July 2023 after accepting charges of conspiracy to interfere with commerce by robbery and carry and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Javeon Dowell, 21, of Fairview Heights, pleaded guilty to his charges and is scheduled to be sentenced at the federal courthouse in East St. Louis on June 5.

ATF, Fairview Heights Police Department, Shiloh Police Department and Belleville Police Department officials contributed to the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney Laura V. Reppert prosecuted the case.

