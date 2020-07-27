MARYVILLE – With construction slated to begin in the next year, State Senator Rachelle Crowe (D-Glen Carbon) is announcing more than $6 million in state investments for road projects within her district.

“By investing in our local infrastructure, our state is committing to the transportation needs of Metro East residents,” Crowe said. “Ensuring reliable transportation for seniors, working families and students while creating construction jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic is a start to getting our local economies back on track.”

Totaling more than $6.4 million, 10 major projects are scheduled to begin on local highways in Crowe’s district by next summer. The projects are listed by county below:

Madison County

• Replace bridge on Albers Lane over Rocky Branch Creek in Bethalto

• Restore 0.14 miles of North Prairie Street from Corbin Street to Williams Street in Bethalto

• Reconstruct intersection of Sugar Loaf Road and Illinois Route 157 in Collinsville

• Restore 0.34 miles of pavement on North Buchanan Street from East Union Street to Hillsboro Avenue in Edwardsville

• Restore 0.34 miles of pavement on Keebler Road from Illinois Route 162 to Old Keebler Road in Glen Carbon

• Restore 0.2 miles of pavement on Johnson Road from Terrace Lane to Nameoki Road in Granite City

• Restore 0.47 miles of Wood River Avenue from Eckhard Avenue to Ferguson Avenue in Wood River

St. Clair County

• Restore 0.18 miles of pavement and repair sidewalks on Morris Street from Illinois Route 157 to 2nd Street in Caseyville

• Improve intersection of Hartman Lane and Central Park Drive in O’Fallon

• Restore 0.32 miles of pavement on Venita Drive from Taylor Road to the entrance of the O’Fallon Sports Park

The Illinois Department of Transportation’s Multi-Year Plan will invest $21.3 billion to improve the state’s infrastructure over the next six years. Projects included in the program were selected based on objective criteria, such as pavement conditions, traffic volumes and crash history.

